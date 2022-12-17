MONONGAH, W.Va. – The Town of Monongah held its Christmas parade for those in the community to enjoy Friday.

Parade-goers lined the streets in town to watch as a fleet of side-by-sides decked out with lights and different displays made their way through the community. Kids patiently waited for holiday candy to be thrown and collected from parade floats. Santa Claus even had a fireworks display to round out the Monongah festivities.

“Monongah is a great place, it’s a nice little community and they have a lot of wonderful, good little boys and girls,” said Santa Claus.

Santa Claus was also at the town hall get his and Mrs. Claus’s pictures taken with the good boys and girls, who also got to pick out a toy to take home with them.