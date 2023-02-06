MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three years ago, lightning damaged the town of Monongah’s Miner’s Bell, which remembers the 1907 mining disaster. On Friday, the bell was repaired to toll daily at 10:28 a.m. to remember the 87 lives lost in the incident.

“On behalf of the Mayor’s office and the Town Council, we are proud to restore this remembrance bell that was damaged by lightning three years ago,” Monongah Mayor Johnboy Palmer said. “It will once again toll to honor those lives lost.”

Monongah Miner’s Bell (WBOY – Image) Monongah Miner’s Bell (WBOY – Image)

The bell has a unique history surrounding how it ended up in Monongah. The bell was a gift from the people of Italy and was blessed by Bishop Bransfield. It was donated in 2007 for the 100th commemoration of the event.

“The Miner’s Bell represents an important part of Monongah’s history and Italian heritage,” Palmer said.

If interested in viewing the bell, it is located at 430 Bridge Street in Monongah.