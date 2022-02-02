Monongah Police concerned about safety after increase in DUIs

MONONGAH, W.Va – Officers at the Monongah Police Department are on high alert for drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs as they’ve noticed it’s become more common among community members.

Chief Dylan Johnson of Monongah Police (WBOY Image)

“It’s dangerous and it concerns me,” Dylan Johnson, Chief of the Monongah Police Department said. “This is one of the most welcoming places I’ve ever been at, and I love it here, and it’s my job to protect the people of Monongah and serve them to the best of my ability.”

Chief Johnson said when he took office in 2021, the DUI arrests started rolling in right away and continued to become more common at a steady rate. He said impaired drivers take the road any day, at any time, and most of them are repeat offenders that aren’t worried about the consequences.

“They get around friends and their peers, and it seems to be like it’s an okay thing and it’s ‘just follow me here I’m not going far’ but it doesn’t take but 100 yards down the road and their whole life and somebodies else’s life can change,” Chief Johnson said.

Johnson is considering an unconventional way to make sure his community members don’t get behind the wheel after a night of drinking or doing drugs.

Monongah Police Department (WBOY Image)

“I would rather you call me or call our dispatch and say, ‘hey I don’t have any way home, I’ve been drinking, I have no way home.’ I would honestly rather come get you than you make an irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Chief Johnson said.

Catching drivers under the influence is challenging because of the town of Monongah’s small police department, but it’s something that’s a priority for Chief Johnson. He has experienced firsthand the impact drunk driving can have on others. When he was 18 years old Chief Johnson lost one of his best friends in a drunk driving accident.

“Nobody in this town in this community deserves to lose a family member, a brother or sister to the negligence of a DUI, and I will do everything in my power to ensure the citizens of this town are safe and that doesn’t happen,” Chief Johnson said.

He’s also heard from the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) on their experiences of being impacted by impaired drivers.

“When you have to sit there and listen to a mother who had lost her child due to a drunken driver or a drugged driver it really changes the way you look at things,” Chief Johnson said.

Monongah Town Hall (WBOY Image)

The Monongah Police Department hopes to increase patrolling in the town with the help of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and other police departments from the surrounding towns and cities such as the White Hall Police Department and the Fairmont Police Department.

Chief Johnson also said they will be switching up their usual patrol times to try to crack down on more drivers under the influence.

The department also offers information on recovery program options to those who are cited for a DUI to try and get them the help they need.