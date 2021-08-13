Monongahela Valley Association celebrates 2021 National Health Center Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Monongahela Valley Association is wrapping up its 2021 National Health Center Week.

On Friday, MVA recognized Children’s Health Day by giving out snacks, backpacks and school supplies.

They also had booths set up from WIC, the Healthy Grandfamilies program, the Blueprints Foster Agency and the Marion County Public Library to speak with parents.

“It’s really important to make sure that we are reaching everybody because I know that there’s some people that can’t afford to have certain things,” said Melissa Lehman, MVA public relations/marketing specialist. “So, anything that we can provide for people for going back to school for children, anything to make the transition easier for people during this stressful time we just would like to help however we can.”

Children can still get backpacks and school supplies by calling MVA.

Marion County Public Library booth

MVA held other events earlier in the week with representatives from local social service agencies, MVA health screenings, COVID-19 screenings/vaccinations, take-home healthy snacks, information on career opportunities with MVA Health Center, and gift baskets/prizes for 2021 National Health Center Week.

“It’s really important that we recognize the people who are making a difference and recognize even the people you don’t normally think of,” Lehman said. “When everybody feels appreciated everybody does a better job and we just try and make sure that everybody even people in the community feel appreciated.”