Monumental PSD gets grant for water project in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Commerce is funding six water, sewer and economic development projects.

One water project grant will go to the Monumental PSD, for work in Fairview. The council provided a grant and two loans. The grant is for $100,000. One loan is for $560,545, and the other is for $395,580. The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided an additional $513,000 grant.

Fairview leaders have previously had help from Fairmont with their water. County Commissioner Randy Elliott said the commission previously helped extend the Fairview water line to get more people water. He said, now they will be able to have more quality water with this project.

‘Welcome to Fairview’ banner

“This is a great move to be able to team up with a reliable source of water, an ongoing source of water, cause it’s the most fundamental utility you have, and Fairview now is going to get that when they hook up with the system that they’re going to,” Elliott said.

Other water project funding went to the cities of Philippi and Fairmont, as well as, the town of Anmoore.