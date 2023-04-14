FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, MonValley Vineyards in Fairmont opened up their addition to the Wine Cellar, known as, the Corkyard.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Corkyard in Fairmont on Friday.

The Corkyard is a place for of-age individuals to come and enjoy locally-made wines, craft beers, and charcuterie boards of imported cheeses and meats. MonValley Vineyards is a father-daughter-owned business where Steve Perrotti, grows fruits and makes the wine, and Roberta Mauller runs the facilities.

After taste testing in MonValley Vineyards’ Wine Cellar, the Corkyard is only a few steps away where you’re free to buy glasses, bottles, or flights of the wine you just tested. MonValley Vineyards features twenty-eight different wines with seasonal flavors depending on the time of year.

“Well we’re local and we have something unique in my opinion. We have wines that you’re not going to find in your big chain stores. We have dragon fruit sauvignon blanc. We’ve done 27 different flavor Moscatos, did you know that? I counted the labels. So we offer something that you’re not going to find in this area,” owner Roberta Mauller said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Visitors enjoying food and company after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

This is only the beginning for the Corkyard as they’ve got plenty planned for the summer season. The expansion of a dog-friendly patio will be added sometime during the summer with wine slushies coming soon as well. For now, the Corkyard features live music every other week with Women’s Wine Down Wednesdays highlighting local women-owned vendors happening every week.

If you do happen to stop into MonValley Vineyards, be sure to admire the cork wall beneath the windows that Mauller crafted herself using three thousand wine corks, a hot glue gun and a lot of patience.