FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has been touring the state to promote his Jumpstart savings program, calling it, “not your typical higher education savings plan.”

On Thursday Moore made two stops in the region including the Pierpont Technical Center in Fairmont. The program allows students in a technical, vocational or community college program to save money to assist in purchasing equipment or start a business once they graduate. The program also allows significant tax breaks for those who enroll.

“It is different than a 529. You know I used to get this question all the time… ‘you went to trade school Riley. What happened?’ We need to get away from stigma like that,” Moore said. “Trade school, vocational school, we need more people going into that. These are great jobs and also, you have the ability to come out with no debt, and this program is just going to further bolster that because it’s going to allow people to save for those critical items that they need to be successful in their career path.”

You can find more information on the Jumpstart Savings Program here.