MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Wednesday announced more lane closures this week due to construction on Interstate 79.

One lane of Interstate 79 northbound and southbound will be closed at mile marker 133.3 from 6:30 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday so that WVDOH crews can place concrete for the Kingmont Overpass Bridge. The WVDOH did caution that inclement weather could change the project schedule. As of Wednesday, the StormTracker 12 forecast calls for clear skies on both days.

The WVDOH has advised drivers to expect delays and pad their commutes with additional time.

This comes after several ramp closures for the construction project two weeks ago.

The project is expected to wrap up in 2024.