WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after deputies found more than a pound of fentanyl during a drug call in Marion County.

On Oct. 25, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Goodwill in White Hall after a call reporting “a drug deal” going on between a truck and a Jeep, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they learned the truck was occupied by James Potter, 44; and Amanda Potter, 40, both of Parkersburg.

In the open door of the truck, deputies saw “a loaded hypodermic needle,” which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle and deputies detaining James, according to the complaint.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies located 16.2 ounces of fentanyl, 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 6 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of “a fungi known as ‘shrooms’,” as well as a metal container with $5,900 in U.S. currency and $1,614 on James’s person.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on social media of the items that were seized.

Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

James and Amanda have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.