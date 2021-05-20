More than 4 dozen employers attend job fair in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Region VI Workforce Development Board held a job fair Thursday at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont.

52 employers were on hand, along with more than 100 potential employees.

This fair was for tailored for recent college graduates, as well as anyone displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For anyone who missed this job fair, the board is planning another one for June 23.

For more information on the job fair, call Assistant Program Manager April Pierson at 681-404-6377.