PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morris Park in Pleasant Valley is officially lit with Christmas light displays, marking the 16th annual Celebration of Lights.

The cost to drive through and see the more than 500 holiday light displays is $10 per car. Celebration of Lights officials said families can drive 1.3 miles through the park while listening to Christmas tunes and gazing at the displays.

All gate admissions go to help United Way of Marion County reach its campaign goal.

“It’s such an important holiday tradition for so many families across all of West Virginia really, and we’re just so proud of this park, and all the work that goes into it. You know, we start setting up in October and now we’re ready for families to come and enjoy, and kick off the holiday season and get a little bit of, you know, that holiday magic,” said Brett White, the CEO of the Tygart Valley United Way.

Officials with the Tygarts Valley United Way said that every dollar raised is put right back into the community. Last year, the Rotary Club of Fairmont was able to raise $65,000 to help the United Way campaign.

“What makes our display really special is that every single display that’s in the park is donated in memory or in honor of someone. They’re sponsored by families, businesses, individuals, and so you know, everybody has a little bit of personal attachment to the park and that makes ours really special,” White said.

Drive-through operations for the Celebration of Lights are every Thursday through Sunday with the final night being Saturday, December 30th. Tickets can also be purchased online in advance.