Mountain State Celebration kicks off in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Mountain State Celebration kicked off on Friday night. Fairmont State University’s Duvall-Rosier Field hosted the opening activities.

The celebration was hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelist Association. Connecting with 190 churches from around north central West Virginia, the association brought in free musical acts, speakers, and other activities for attendees. The first musical guest, that began Friday night’s activities, was Aaron Shust and The Afters.

Three musical guests will play throughout the weekend.

The Mountain State Celebration was forced to be postponed last year due to the pandemic. With restrictions relaxed, crowds swarmed to Fairmont State’s campus to get a piece of the weekend they missed.

“It’s just a great time to be outside and enjoy what’s now, like I said, the fruition of almost two years of work,” said BJ Rogers, the director of the celebration.

The celebration continues through the weekend, kicking off Saturday morning with Kidzfest. Bounces houses, games and a special performance headline the free events on the schedule for children on Saturday. Free concerts and activities headline activities for adults throughout the weekend.