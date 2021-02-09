Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham rescheduled for July 2021 in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham has officially been rescheduled for July 23-25 at Duvall-Rosier Field on the campus of Fairmont State University. Originally slated for April 2020, the free outreach was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past year, as we’ve looked at postponements in Fairmont and in other cities, I’ve returned many times to Proverbs 19:21: ‘Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand,’” said Graham. “God’s timing is perfect, and the coronavirus didn’t take Him by surprise. We had our own plans, but they are nothing compared to His purpose.”

Graham continued, “With so many people now searching for hope, peace, and comfort, we believe God has something big in store for Fairmont and the surrounding region—something beyond what we could ask or imagine.”

The relocation of the Mountain State Celebration from FSU’s Feaster Center to Duvall-Rosier Field will provide a larger venue, allowing for social distancing in an outdoor setting.

“One year ago, as we were diligently planning for the April outreach, we had no idea what was coming and how all of our plans would be upended,” said BJ Rogers, who is directing the Celebration on behalf of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “But we never gave up hope that the Mountain State Celebration would ultimately take place at God’s perfect time. In uncertain days, we need the hope of Jesus as much as ever.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantine, Graham has regularly shared the Gospel message digitally through online Celebrations. The livestreams, which have featured award-winning musical artists such as Crowder, The Afters and Aaron Shust, have been viewed more than 1.4 million times in over 75 countries, according to a news release.

An updated list of musical guests and events, including the Relaunch Rally, refresher Christian Life & Witness Classes, and additional prayer meetings, will be posted on the event’s website in the coming days, officials said.