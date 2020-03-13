Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank helps families in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- The Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank helped distribute food to those in need on Friday in Marion County.

Plenty of families lined up to receive boxes of food that were packaged by a group of volunteers, who explained that they are always happy to get together a couple of times a year to help out and support their community.

“On average we serve anywhere between two and three hundred families at a mobile food pantry, and great weather today, so that helped some too,” said Emily Brown with Connecting Link.

The Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank partners with other local organizations such as “Connecting Link and The Soup Opera.

Those who would like to learn more about the Mountaineer Food Bank can do so at their website by clicking here.