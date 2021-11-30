Mountaineer Packaging opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new packaging material distribution center has opened its doors in Fairmont.

Mountaineer Packaging facilitates, manages, and distributes packing products to businesses. They sell items like stretch film, cardboard, styrofoam and packing peanuts.

Mountaineer Packaging is a family-owned, West Virginia business that opened a place in Morgantown in March and moved to the Fairmont location in August. They also have a facility in Charleston.

Currently, five employees work at the new location, but owner Joshua Pearson said they hope to expand in the near future.

Local pride, hard work, and that special personal connection are at the heart of what it means to be a Mountaineer.

Mountaineer Packaging website, About Us page

The new Fairmont location can be found at 1200 Morgantown Avenue. You can find more about Mountaineer Packaging on their website and Facebook page.

