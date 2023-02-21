FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County students got a lesson on the dangers of counterfeit pills on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 students from East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior High and North Marion High Schools came together at Fairmont State University to watch the “One Pill Can Kill” movie.

The movie was produced by Gamechangers, a statewide program Governor Jim Justice has pushed, to raise awareness for the drug crisis in West Virginia. The movie echoed the idea of ‘if it’s not from a pharmacist it’s not worth the risk.’

“I hope they walk away with more courage to be able to say no and to be able to turn away from the pressures that they go through,” Gov. Justice said.

Marion County school administrators said the drug problem is one of their highest priorities to correct in schools.

“In our schools we have students that are talking about it, but I think the great message that’s in this video is they’re saying, ‘one pill, you don’t know what that pill is and become aware of what you need to know and to prevent because it only takes one time,” Dr. Donna Heston, superintendent of Marion County Schools said.

The Gamechanger program will continue the conversation by having high school students go to middle schools to speak to the younger kids about drug dangers.