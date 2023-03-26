FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Fairmont hosted a Women’s History Month celebration program Sunday.

A mini production about Harriet Tubman’s fight for equality, justice and opportunity was put on by a group of the church’s youth. Special guest during the celebration was the first female mayor of Fairmont, Anne Bolyard, and Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth.

“The achievements, we are just learning more and more about the achievement of women. We have not been represented for so long. There are now more women serving in congress, more women elected officials, more women that are CEO’s. And this is a celebration of all women and the contributions that we have made since the beginning. So, this is our time, this is our celebration, and it is truly remarkable,” said Bolyard.

Bolyard also said that there are strong women throughout each of the communities in Fairmont, and they give back to the communities.

“For the younger women of the community, these were our examples. You are our future so please hold us accountable, be more involved in your community, start your own volunteer organization, let your voice be heard,” Bolyard said. “It is you that will pick up that mantel of leadership as women in our society, in our community, in our homes and our schools.”