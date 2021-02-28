Mt. Zion Baptist Church holds virtual concert

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church held a “Moment of Praise and Worship” concert on Thursday. The concert was too commemorate the end of Black History Month.

Kenneth Anderson (center) was brought in as a guest performer.

The concert was held in the empty Marion County church due to COVID protocols. Instead, the concert was performed to a virtual audience on Facebook Live. While virtual programming has become commonplace around the world and with Mt. Zion, the church has still managed to hold services every weekend during the pandemic.

“Part of us wanting to do that,” said Dr. Mark Staples, the pastor at Mt. Zion. “Was to give back to the community because the Church has always been a pillar and has always been a beacon of light for the community. Particularly in the world where things are going on the way they are today.”

There will be another Black History Month event on Sunday to honor members of the community. Staples said that he did not include certain historical Black icons, such as Harriet Tubman, in his Black History Month programming. Rather, he explained that Black history does not end with the conclusion of Black History Month, and plans to include many historic Black women in the church’s Women’s History Month events in March.