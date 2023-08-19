FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Fairmont held a back-to-school picnic on Saturday to launch its after-school enrichment program.

The picnic took place at Fairmont Hills Apartments with families of the community and the church in attendance. Special appearances were made by the Marion County Board of Education president, Donna Costello, Delegate Joey Garcia as well as the Fairmont Fire and Police Departments.

Children took part in games and festivities with one another and food was prepared by members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Marion County Family Resource Center handed out backpacks and school supplies to make sure that every student was well prepared for their first day at school.

“It’s a special day, we come to celebrate the kids going back to school, going to have back-to-school prayer. All those guys came out just to let the kids know we love them, and we just wanted it to be a big family affair like Sly and the Family Stone,” Dr. Mark A. Staples, senior pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and executive director of Center of Hope, said.

Mt. Zion’s Center of Hope will be located at the original 1928 Mt. Zion Church at 501 Cleveland Avenue in Fairmont. The after-school enrichment program will be open to all from Monday to Thursday, 3-7 p.m.

To get involved with Mt. Zion Baptist Church or its after-school program, you can visit the group’s Facebook page or email MTZionCenterofHope@Gmail.com with questions.