Multiple levies approved during Marion County Commission meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County commissioners met Wednesday in their bi-weekly meeting which took place right after everyone was let back into the Marion County Courthouse building. Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in one of the elevators. No injuries were reported to 12 news.

In the meeting, the commissioners moved to approve the levy amounts for the Marion County Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority. The levies will stay the same as last year.

A sign outside of Marion County Public Library (WBOY Image)

The Transit Authority rates are class one, two cents per hundred, class two, four cents per hundred, class three, eight cents per hundred, class four, eight cents per hundred, for a total of $1,548,517. The Parks and Recreation rates are the same as the Transit Authorities. The Marion County Library rates are class one, 1.5 cents per hundred, class two, three cents per hundred, class three, six cents per hundred for a total of $1,161,388.

Sign outside of Marion County Parks and Recreation (WBOY Image)

“We keep approving those at a high percentage rate,” Marion County Commissioner President Randy Elliot said. “They pass 75-80%. So, they’re really needed and wanted by the public and it’s just a bonus to know that they’re not asking for any more money. They’re going to be able to operate with the same amount of money that they’ve been receiving through these levies and we’re happy about that.”

Also, during the meeting, a representative from WV Caring read and accepted a proclamation to recognize November as recognized as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

Commissioner Elliot has a personal appreciation for hospice workers.

“They provide services that we really need and they do it with a lot of love and care and dignity to people that really need it,” Elliott said. “I lost my father about a month ago and they were there when he passed and I admire them and I thank them for all that they do for people here in Marion County.”