FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont’s Hometown Spirit event is celebrating its 50th anniversary with music and more on June 17. The market will be held on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a Main Street Fairmont release.

Come rain or shine, the event will feature performances in the parking lot on the corner of Adams and Monroe Streets from the Silas Powell Band at 10:30 a.m. and the Davisson Brothers Band at 12:30 p.m.

Guests can also look forward to visiting more than 40 local artisans and vendors as well as a food truck and refreshments.

“We’re very thankful for all our community partners that make our Hometown Markets possible,” Alexander Petry, executive director of Main Street Fairmont, said.

RSVP for the event and more can be found on the Main Street Fairmont website.