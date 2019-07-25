MVB Bank donates $1,000 toward Marion County Humane Society after water main break damage

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local bank is one of many organizations coming to the rescue for dozens of animals, as MVB Bank presented a $1,000 check to the Marion County Humane Society, after the shelter recently experienced major structural and electrical damage from a water main break in June.

Frankie Spatafore

“We had a water main leak that we were not aware of that caused extensive damage to our facility and caused a huge area of our ceiling to come down and from there it just started rolling down hill,” said Frankie Spatafore, manager of Marion County Humane Society. “We ended up having to have electrical issues worked on. We had lighting fixtures that needed to be redone. We found out that a lot of our facility needed to be updated more than what we knew before,”

The monetary, as well as the supply donation will impact the rebuilding and clean-up efforts of the organization

Lauren Ross

“If it wasn’t for the non profits our community wouldn’t be what it is. So, it’s very important to MVB to help out the non profits that are in need, especially with the Marion County Humane Society. We have a love for animals at MVB so we try to help them as much as we can,” said Lauren Ross, banking center manager for MVB Bank’s NASA Boulevard location.

“It is very gracious of MVB to put this on for us. It is very wonderful. Without the community and the public we don’t exist. Without the people and without the animals we have no needs. So to move forward, this is wonderful,” said Spatafore.

Marion County Humane Society will continue to receive financial and supply donations.

Donations can be dropped off at both the Marion County Humane Society shelter and the MVB Bank location on NASA Boulevard.