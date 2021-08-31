MVB Financial Corporation completes charity health challenge

FAIRMONT, W,Va. – MVB Financial Corporation is using its wellness challenge to give back to local charities.

The corporations’ members competed in a 12-week competition where they earned points based on their heart rates. The member with the most points won the challenge and chose a charity to donate to.

“The ultimate goal of the Wellness Challenge is to promote a healthy lifestyle, improve well-being through physical activity and have fun in the process,” said Bruce Vest, MVB Director of Financial Planning & Analysis and Wellness Challenge participant. “No matter a participant’s fitness level at the start of a challenge, everyone is awarded points based on how hard they are working to achieve a goal.”

The corporation has donated a total of $10,000 to charities including the Humane Society of Harrison County, WVU Children’s Hospital and the Mon County Child Advocacy Center.

“Challenges such as this give people added incentive that they may not have otherwise in just day to day to push themselves to go out and walk more often or run or ride a bike,” Vest said. “So, I think this is important to help motivate people.”

Vest said the corporation will probably do more challenges in the future.

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiaries, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.