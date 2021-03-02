Nardelli Audiology opens a new location in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Nardelli Audiology has opened up its fourth location in White Hall.

The new location is in the White Hall Medical Pharmacy building on the second floor.

Nardelli Audiology has been in business for more than 30 years, with a full-time office in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and a part-time office in Farmington.

Owner Melissa Rose stated they already had many patients living in the Fairmont area, and people have been asking them to move to Fairmont for a long time.

“We have Farmington covered, and we have Bridgeport, and there was nothing in between. Some of our patients just do not drive on the interstate,” explained Rose. “I’m from Mannington, I’m a Fairmont Mannington girl, and we wanted to be able to serve that area better and finally got the opportunity to do that.”

Rose explained they are seeing patients by appointments only on Tuesdays and Thursdays at this location but, they’re excited to serve the Fairmont area. More information about their locations and services that they offer can be found, by clicking here.