FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students at Watson Elementary School got a few visitors on Monday.

Alongside Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Astronaut Col. Andrew Morgan visited Watson Elementary School’s ‘Out of this World’ day.

Col. Andrew Morgan was a doctor in the military before he was selected by NASA to become an astronaut. Morgan answered many questions from the young students who were curious about space and what it’s like to be an astronaut.

“It’s great to give these students the opportunities to see, little ole Fairmont, they can do anything they want, you know. They have to dream big they have to decide something they want to do, and if we can bring an astronaut into the building and spark one little child to say, ‘hey, one of these days. I’m going to be an astronaut,’ or ‘one of these days, I’m going to be a senator,’ or ‘I want to be the president’… that’s my goal,” said Karen Decker, the Watson Elementary School principal.

Decker said she is glad that COVID restrictions have lessened and that they are able to have visitors again to show the students what they can be when they grow up.