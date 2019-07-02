NASA renames IV&V facility after Katherine Johnson

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Hundreds of local residents, state officials, government employees and others came together to celebrate the renaming of NASA’s IV&V building to the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation facility, acknowledging the hard work of one woman who broke many barriers in the field of STEM and NASA as a whole.

Through Johnson’s in-depth work on trajectory and verification projects, including the Alan Shepard and the John Glenn Freedom 7 Mission, as well as several Apollo missions, her legacy was recognized by many people in attendance.

“For Dr. Katherine Johnson, in particular, she’s one who said ‘you know you don’t have to just dream. You can do the math, too,’ and that’s what takes it off planet.” said Yvonne Cagle, astronaut for NASA.

“Calculations and the math that she did for NASA during its beginnings is unbelievable, to think now when we have computers doing these same calculations.” said U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito.

Both of Katherine’s daughters said, although their mother was brought into the national spotlight through the movie ‘Hidden Figures’ and books like the newly released ‘Reaching For The Moon’, that was written about her work, Johnson never looked beyond helping other people through her efforts.

“She wrote the book, and she said ‘don’t write it for me, write it for them because I want them to learn something every day.’ That’s how you grow.” said Katherine Moore, daughter of Katherine Johnson.

“Without this in mind, it was just doing what she loved to do, and when you do that, she said she never worked a day in her life. That’s how much she enjoyed it,” said Joylette Hylick.

Johnson’s joy of making a change, now cemented into West Virginia to encourage today’s generation to do the same by inspiring others through hard work.

“We want to inspire that grade school, elementary school boy or girl to want to go into science, to want to go into math, to want to excel, to want to keep learning and that’s what I think she symbolizes to me.” said Senator Capito.

After speaking to many guests, they all had the same vision, with saying they hope by seeing this facility, it encourages the next generation to press forward to achieve their dreams no matter what.