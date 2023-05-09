FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The month of May is known as “National Foster Care Month,” where awareness is spread for children who are in the foster care systems.

Nicci Hawkins, a licensing specialist at NECCO Foster Care Fairmont, told 12 News that as of May 9, there are nearly 7,000 children in West Virginia’s foster care system alone. Foster families are very much needed, in which children in the system deserve to have a family to love and cherish.

Spreading awareness is important for these children in the community in order to recruit families who would like to fill the role of being their parents. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or fostering to adopt, Hawkins said, “So you would just reach out to us, you can call our office at 681-404-3777 or NECCO.org to inquire. They will direct you to me or Ellie, who is our other licensing specialist. We will answer all of your questions. We talk about your age preferences, a lot of people don’t know that our families do get to pick the age that they foster, and we stick within’ your preferences.”

From then on, NECCO will review what the applicant’s schedules are like, what works best, and then they will be signed up for a class. It is best to make sure you are qualified first, before signing up for a class. However, if you believe that fostering a child is not for you, or you just are not ready yet, you can still do your part in helping these kids. Hawkins also suggested the following:

Word of mouth

Reaching out to a foster family, maybe cooking them a meal

Foster closets – Accepts donations that help support foster families. They take: Kids clothing Toys Bedding Cribs and mattresses



As for an upcoming event, NECCO is partnering with “No Holds Athletics” on May 27, in hosting a 5K run and one-mile walk to bring awareness to foster care and mental health month. Day of registration will cost $25 a person, but you can also pre-register at this link for $20 a person. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the 5K race at 9 a.m., and the one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m. You can find any updates on NECCO’s Facebook Page.