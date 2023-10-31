WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 is annually recognized as National Veterans Small Business Week across the country, so 12 News is highlighting a few veteran-owned businesses in north central West Virginia.

D&S Collectibles in White Hall has been a part of the community in the Fairmont area for more than 30 years. The shop was located in a mall locally for about 26 years, and it’s been at its current location on White Hall Boulevard for approximately four years now.

Sal Giorlando, the owner of D&S Collectibles, served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963, working as a damage control man.

When he left the service, Giorlando took on a new profession as a boilermaker. However, he had to quit after something inside of the furnace burned the inside of his nose and left him unable to return to work. He then decided to start a business.

“I originally opened a business in 1972—a coin shop in Boston, and closed it out in ’86 and moved here,” Giorlando stated. When asked what prompted him to move all the way to Fairmont, Giorlando said “I came to visit somebody, and I haven’t left yet.”

The business sells all different types of collectible items. Giorlando said he feels the shop is unique because of the coins. “It’s the most coins anywhere in this area,” he told 12 News. Some of the other items sold there include, but are not limited to, trading cards, DVDs, comic books and stickers.

He also said due to the shop having such a long-standing history in the community, “we have clientele that have been here for about 40 years.” By running D&S Collectibles, Giorlando has gotten the chance to meet “all different types of people.”

Giorlando said that it’s important to recognize veterans during National Veterans Small Business Week because “they serve their country; they serve their time. A lot of them had it a lot worse than I did and they try to struggle along in the business, and it keeps them occupied.”

Regarding his own business, Giorlando said it’s definitely good for him. “I’m a lot older now and it’s a place for me to go and meet people and greet people.”

D&S Collectibles also has a game room upstairs where members of the community meet several times a week to play different fantasy tabletop and card games in the evening time.