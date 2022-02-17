MANNINGTON, W.Va. – A recent accident where a person fell through a lake is bringing attention to the possible dangers of ice fishing.

According to a Facebook post by the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, a family in Marion County narrowly missed a disaster while fishing at Curtisville Lake.

On Feb. 12, a 39-year-old fisherman, his wife and small children went to the lake to fish. The man walked out on the ice to cast near the lake’s overflow outlet, according to the post. The ice gave way, and the fisherman was submerged in the freezing water.

Where the fisherman broke through the ice at Curtisville Lake (Courtesy: West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook)

At the time of the incident, there was no one else at the lake other than the fisherman and his family, and the man’s wife called 911. Natural Resources Police officers and deputies and personnel from the Marion County Rescue Squad and Mannington VFD responded to the scene.

Fortunately, the fisherman was able to swim and climb up on the concrete cover of the overflow outlet, and the Mannington VFD used their rescue boat to bring the fisherman to shore safely. He was treated at the scene for hypothermia.

It was his first-time ice fishing, and he said knew very little about it, according to the post.

Fortunately, this incident had a happy ending. Ice fishing can be a fun way to get outside during West Virginia’s colder months, but it can also be dangerous. In order to prevent accidents, the West Virginia Natural Resource Police recommend taking the following precautions before heading to the ice to fish:

Tell someone that you’re going. Include the name of the lake you’ll be fishing at and when you’ll arrive home.

Have someone nearby who can call or go for help in an emergency.

Wear a Personal Flotation Device in case the ice breaks underneath you.

Have a pair of ice picks on you. These make it easier to climb out of water in case you get submerged.

If the ice is 2 inches thick or less, KEEP OFF! 4-inch-thick ice is normally sufficient for ice fishing.

Carry a throw rope.

Familiarize yourself with other ice fishing and outdoor safety tips

Always take precautions because no matter how thick, no ice can be guaranteed to be 100% safe.

Curtisville Lake was deceptively frozen at the time of the accident (Courtesy: West Virginia Natural Resource Police Facebook)

Some lakes are owned by municipalities, counties or other entities, such as may not permit ice fishing, such as Hinkle and Deegan lakes in Bridgeport.

The Natural Resource Police also reminds ice fishers that holes cut for ice fishing may not be larger than 10 inches in diameter.