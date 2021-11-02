New alumni funded STEM scholarship available at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced a new scholarship for STEM students. Dwight and Tina Moore are Fairmont State alumni and Doddridge County natives who recently donated $26,000 for the new scholarship.

The Moore Family Endowed Scholarship will provide financial support for students studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. The Moores are first-generation college graduates, and both completed their studies at Fairmont State to prepare them for STEM-related careers.

Dwight, class of 1986, and Tina, class of 1987, have a keen understanding of the value of college education, the importance of STEM professionals in the workforce, and the demand for new grads in these fields.

“Fairmont State served us very well,” Dwight said. “My wife taught several scientific disciplines at the high school level for both Doddridge and Harrison County schools, including biology and chemistry. I taught drafting and industrial arts before serving as the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Doddridge County. We’ve both had fulfilling careers and we raised four successful children as well.”

Dwight credits the success that he and Tina have had to their choices to pursue higher education.

“Our lives have been so much fuller because we decided to attend Fairmont State. We understand the need for higher education and how this pursuit can change lives. By establishing this scholarship, we hope to share this with other students in STEM,” he added.

The Moore Family Endowed Scholarship will be available to Fairmont State University students with a minimum 3.0 grade point average, studying science, technology, engineering or math.