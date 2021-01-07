New Asian cuisine has arrived in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Kumo Japan is the newest Asian cuisine restaurant to open in White Hall.

The restaurant opened its doors to the public yesterday, Wednesday, January 6, after three months of hard work preparing. The restaurant is located in the Tygart Commons, directly across from the Town Hall.

The restaurant provides its unique Japanese dishes and a wide variety of sushi rolls. Workers at Kumo Japan said everything had been off to a great start, and they think the reason is that there aren’t many places in the area where people can get what they are selling.

“I think it’s really exciting because I think around here there aren’t really a lot of Asian restaurants and stuff like that. We see this area as pretty good actually for business, and it growing up every year and that so we just try to open it here,” said Danang Hirimurthy, a server at the restaurant.

For more about Kumo Japan and to see its menu, visit its Facebook page. They are open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day, and they are doing take-out only at this time.