New A&W Restaurant makes its way to Pleasant Valley

Marion

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Construction is under way on an A&W Restaurant in Marion County.

The new restaurant will fill the void left in the Pleasant Valley Par-mar store, after Fazoli’s Fast-casual Italian Restaurant closed.

Since reconstructing in 2011, A&W has experienced a resurgence with a nearly 33 percent increase in same-store sales on average.

The Par-mar location is currently looking to hire for A&W and will have open interviews Monday through Friday 10am-2pm.

The A&W location is set to open on August 19.

