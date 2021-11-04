PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Valley Healthcare Systems is getting closer to opening its brand-new state of the art addiction treatment facility.

All three buildings in the massive facility, which stretches more than two football fields, are going through the final phases of construction. There is a New Beginnings building for women with twenty-four beds and thirty beds in the men’s building.

The large building in the middle is a shared common area that has many features including rooms for large group training, exercise, and a modern kitchen to prepare all meals. Valley Healthcare hopes to add a unique treatment option that allows families to get the help they need, together.

“Here we have that capacity. We can treat the women in the women’s program, New Beginnings, and we can treat the male in the men’s program the Act Unit, and if there are kids involved they could stay with the mother, and then we can reunify them through education, treatment, and training,” said Gerry Schmidt, Chief Operations Officer.

Construction is scheduled to be completed later this month and Valley hopes to open its doors to new clients in January.