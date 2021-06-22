New business opens in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A local spirit’s store held a soft opening for friends and family in White Hall. White Hall Spirits is the first spirit boutique store in the area. They will sell craft beer, premium wines, and spirits.

Whitehall Spirits owner, Shawna Hale, said they decided to open their business in the town of White Hall because they wanted to bring something new to the community.

“We support all the local breweries from Parkersburg clear down to Petersburg,” said Hale. “We have the best prices around out of the competing three counties also.”

Hale also said all their employees know all of the basic drinks people can pair with certain spirits. They will be doing a spirits delivery service starting in August 2021.

White Hall Spirits plans to open its doors to the public June 22, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Middletown Commons.

To learn more information about White Hall spirits you can check out their website.