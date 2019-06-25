New council take seats for town of White Hall

WHITE HALL W.Va. – There are changes to White Hall town council. Following Mayor Guy Ward’s farewell speech Monday night, Ward swore in the new mayor – Councilman John Michael.

Council members Tim Ridenour and John Jacobs were re-elected to their positions, as well as town recorder Charles Mason.

Eric Martin and Frank Jarman joined council as new members.

Jarman said he’s excited to continue the momentum that council has already set in place.

“We got a tif bond that’s coming up where we are going to be able to help people who own businesses, but also gain some money from that to help the city. Honestly, I think that that is what this city council’s about. It’s helping the people of White Hall, whether they are business people or they’re just citizens and I was excited to be on board with that,” Jarman said.

The council also discussed several items, including a date to host an open house for the new city building.