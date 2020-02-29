New CrossFit gym opens its doors in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – CrossFit CTRL, a new fitness facility located on Riverside Drive in Fairmont, opened its doors on Saturday.

CrossFit CTRL provides personal training, group CrossFit classes, as well as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The gym offers several physical and nutritional guides that assist those looking to lose weight and get in shape.

“We have a couple of different programs, we want everyone to come in do an intro with me,” said Devan Futten, CrossFit CTRL owner. The intro is free, it takes about 15 minutes but I need to know your background and I need to know if you have any issues with exercising or your diet so that way we can put you in the right program that we have.”

Futten said there’s a program for everyone at CrossFit CTRL, he works with clients of all ages including some in their seventies who receive custom workouts to fit their goals and abilities.