New emergency notification system coming to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont residents will soon have access to a new emergency notification system.

Starting Oct. 1, Fairmont Utility customers will be able to get notifications on the city’s Wireless Emergency Notification System. The system will send notices, like boil water advisories and public notices, to customers only in the affected service areas.

“We will be sending out the notice to customers when we send the notices to the local media outlets and to be posted on the City website, so customers will have the information much faster and earlier than before,” said Fairmont Utility Manager David Sago. “This is part of new state requirements from the Public Service Commission, but we are implementing this ahead of the January 1, 2022 requirement.”

All current customers who provided their cell phone number or email address when signing up for utility service will automatically be added to the new system. Others can sign up online here.

Notifications will still be posted on the city’s website here.