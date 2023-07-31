FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both new presidents of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community Technical College were welcomed to Fairmont with a luncheon hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

The luncheon took place at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen around noon on Monday with more than 100 individuals in attendance.

Milan Hayward speaking at the luncheon. (WBOY photo) Mike Davis speaking at the luncheon. (WBOY photo)

Milan Hayward, president of Pierpont Community Technical College, and Mike Davis, president of Fairmont State University, were both formally introduced to those in attendance, providing background on both presidents’ histories before taking on their new roles.

“There is an advantage of having two new presidents at the same time because we can learn from the history, but we’re not mounted by it,” Davis said in an interview with 12 News.

Milan Hayward described his first initial meeting with Davis as “catching up with an old friend” as the two have similar expectations for their institutions and ultimately aim to work together to build Fairmont as a community.

12 News spoke with both Hayward and Davis about their upcoming goals for the school year.

“I’m starting by listening. I’m doing open mic events in the community and on campus. I’m hoping people show up and tell me what they’re excited about so that we can build from there. We’re going to launch our new strategic plan in the coming year, but I think it really starts with people telling us what they love about Fairmont State, what they love about the city of Fairmont, what they love about Marion County and the state of West Virginia. I think that’s really where we have to start and then we can build from there,” Davis said.

“I think one of my primary goals for the upcoming school year is to demonstrate to all faculty and staff at Pierpont a culture of caring. I want them to know that I understand. The past may have been challenging but the future is so much brighter ahead,” Hayward said.

The presidents discussed the notorious history between the institutions, describing its past relationship as a “marriage-divorce” situation.