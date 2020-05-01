New movie ‘Dreamkatcher’ includes screenwriting credit for Fairmont State professor

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A theater and playwriting professor at Fairmont State University is a screenwriter for a movie released on April 27.

Dan V. Shea is the writer for “Dreamkatcher.” The movie is about a young boy who has bad dreams, and in order to stop those dreams from happening, he steals a dream catcher from a mysterious neighbor.

“I think a lot of writers get pulled into horror because you can see a lot of success with it,” said Shea. “It’s an interesting topic, and you can go down a lot of angles with it. During the filming of this one, for example, there were some scenes that were written on the spot, just based on how we were feeling, or a thought we may have had the night before.”

Shea described the film as more of an intellectual thriller, rather than a gory horror film. He said this film was the first one in a while that, even though he was the writer, had him on his toes.

As far as his Falcon community, Shea said he is proud to represent Fairmont State, and he is proud of what the team accomplished with this film. He said he hopes to see more interest in his playwriting courses at the university so the collaboration and writing can grow inside the classroom.

“On the one hand, it means everything because it’s amazing to see years of hard work pay off in that way,” Shea said. “On the other hand, I know it’s just a small step. It’s a small movie, it’s a really low budget movie, but it’s doing really well, and hopefully this can kind of add lee[way] to the next step.”

Dreamkatcher is one of the top downloaded movies on iTunes. To read more about the film, click here.