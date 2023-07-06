Lead artist Madison Knight applies paint to one of the figures on the mural, representing a diverse family and community.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new mural has been completed at the Fairmont Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office.

The mural, which features a quilt and a young couple feeding their baby, will help make the office more recognizable, staff said in a press release.

“You really couldn’t tell what the building was if you were traveling from one side,” Cami Haught, director of Monongalia County Health Department WIC program in Morgantown said. “We wanted to let everybody know that WIC is there, and we thought a mural would be a cool way to advertise it.”

Fairmont State University art students put finishing touches on the new mural on the MCHD WIC building in Fairmont. (Courtesy: Monongalia County Health Department)

The piece takes up a full wall of the WIC building. Fairmont State University art students completed the mural and even received compensation from the university through a program for enhancing community spaces, explained Joel Dugan, chair of the Department of Architecture Art and Design.

Madi Knight, a senior fine arts major who is the lead artist on the project, said that for her, the quilt in the mural represents family and the diverse family in the art piece shows the inclusivity that WIC strives for.

“We want this mural to represent community and support to families who use WIC, and

bring some color to the space,” Knight said. “We want people to know that WIC supports everybody.”

Artists Holley Morrison and Bee Spevock are also working on the project.

Artists Holley Morrison (left) and Bee Spevock apply purple and green paint to the new mural at the MCHD WIC building in Fairmont. Madison Knight shows off the outline for her vision of the MCHD WIC building in Fairmont as the project takes shape. (Courtesy: Monongalia County Health Department)

The mural is one of the public art pieces that Dugan’s students have been working on this summer; the other two are at the Kelly Miller Community Center and the Clarksburg Mission.