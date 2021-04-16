New mural unveiled in downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Downtown Fairmont has a new mural on Monroe street. The city cut the ribbon for the Feast of Seven Fishes mural Friday morning.

Artist Joel Dugan painted the 18-foot-tall and 50-foot-wide master piece. Dugan is the Chair of the Department of Architecture Art & Design at Fairmont State University.

The ceremony included several guest speakers, including the President of Fairmont State University, the Mayor of Fairmont and the Marion County Commissioner.

The mural is a part of Main Street Fairmont’s goal to beautify downtown Fairmont.

“We were able to, with this location, take a side of a building that looked horrible and cover it with an incredible piece of public art and so we’ve kind of done multiple things in one,” Tim Liebrecht, Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont said. “We’ve put something close to the interstate easily accessible, but you’ve also taken something that look really bad and made it look really really good. And in a place that people will want to stop and see.”

The mural was inspired by the book and movie ‘Feast of Seven Fishes’.