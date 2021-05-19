New remote program hopes to bring more people to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new initiative to get people to West Virginia has been released.

Marion Remote is a project that helps connect people with remote jobs that they can do while living in Marion County. It also connects people with local officials, realtors and other in the community to assure that their move to the county goes smoothly.

“This program represents the best of Marion County, with talented people coming together from all walks of life and professions,” stated Jonathan Board, Chairman of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. “From technical development and design to marketing and administration, to architecture and property development, to tourism, parks and outdoor adventure management – the work of Marion Remote will establish Marion County as the premier destination for remote working in the state of West Virginia.”

In a meeting on Wednesday, members from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, City of Fairmont, Marion County Convention & Visitors Center, Marion County Economic & Community Development, High Technology Foundation, Mon Health, Mon Power, Heston Farm and Performance Ally launched the website and video for the project.

Del. Joey Garcia(D-Marion County) said this remote working idea was brought on because of West Virginia’s declining census numbers and by the pandemic.

“Out of the pandemic has come a solution or at least a pathway forward to try and help bring people back to West Virginia and to try to recruit new people to come here for the first time to see this as a place they want to do work, to live and to raise a family.” Garcia said. “So as legislators in our delegation, I believe every member of the House of Delegates helped and voted to pass a bill that will provide for a streamline tax system for somebody who has a job, has a company that is located in another state but if they want to come live in West Virginia they’ll be able to figure out how to pay taxes and not be taxed twice over.”

You can find more information on Marion Remote on their website.