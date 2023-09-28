FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont is getting a roller rink! Retro Skate will have skating, bounce attractions, food, dancing, throwback music and even drinks once it gets its alcohol permit.

Located at 1228 Country Club Rd. in Fairmont, the rink is scheduled to open for the first time on Friday, Oct. 6. The opening celebration will be from 6:30 p.m. to midnight with an adult-only skate after 9:30 p.m.

After that, Retro Skate will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays, there will be breaks between the afternoon and evening sessions, according to the Retro Skate website.

The website says the facility will offer a “variety of entertainment choices under one roof.” It will also be available to book for parties.

The cost to either skate or bounce will be $12, but there are daily deals, including “Family Nite” on Wednesdays, “ThrowBack” on Thursdays, and “Happy Hour” on Fridays. More information is available on the Retro Skate Facebook page.

For those who don’t want to skate, the charge will be $5.