FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center’s new Skilled Nursing Unit will be opening its services to patients on Sept. 1, including a mock car and on-site salon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the beginning of focused short-term patient care at the facility and is part of the five-year renovation and remodeling plan after WVU Medicine took over the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center after it closed.

The new unit will start caring for patients at a limited capacity at first and then expand to its full capacity of 30 patients by mid-2024.

Hospital officials said the new floor will offer patients and their families the ability to feel at home while rehabilitating with features like a dining room and fireplace. Each room will have its own private bathroom.

Long-Term Care Director Jennifer Pagliaro said that the facility gives patients another option before they have to go to a nursing home facility.

“We’re gonna be that stop for them before they have to maybe potentially go to a nursing facility. We’re gonna try to rehab them and get them back to their home. We say that you know ‘We love you and we wanna take care of you but we also want you to go home’ that’s our goal,” said Pagliaro.

Part of the rehabilitation will include a gym, kitchen, laundry room, a mock car where patients can practice getting in and out of a vehicle, and even a salon, in order to help patients get ready to go back home.

The mock car at the Skilled Nursing Unit lets patients practice getting in and out of a vehicle. The height of the car can even be adjusted. (WBOY image)

The plans for the $17.8 million Skilled Nursing Unit were first announced back in May.