New soccer team comes to Marion County

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. A new soccer team was formed in Marion County, giving young players a chance to showcase their skills and for the community to showcase their support.

This is the first season for the Lady Husky Pups, after the founding team was assembled earlier this month. The new team consists of players from the North Marion High School feeder schools: Mannington, Fairview, Monongah and Barrackville.

This year the Husky Pups will meet other teams on the field for both home and away games. Those teams include Barbour County, East Fairmont Middle, West Fairmont Middle and Robert L. Bland Middle.