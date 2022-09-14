FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The World’s number one Halloween Costume store has finally bridged the gap between Bridgeport and Morgantown.

Spirit Halloween has been operating in north central West Virginia for 20 years but only in Clarksburg, Bridgeport and Morgantown. Now, it has opened its first store in Fairmont, just in time for spooky season.

The new store is located in the old Shop-n-Save building in Country Club Plaza, better known to locals as the Big Lots Plaza on Country Club Road. Halloween enthusiasts of all ages will find a variety of costumes from extremely scary and spooky to downright goofy and silly.

The store’s manager said they’re fully stocked with animatronics, decorations and props to make your home the best haunted house in the neighborhood. “So we’ve had a lot of success in the Bridgeport location and the Morgantown locations and this was kind of an underserved community so we decided to give something new a try,” said manager Eric Marks. “I would recommend coming in as early as possible, I mean, we’ve got a lot of great stuff. We offer everything that any national chain would offer, but it goes quick, especially this time of year.”

The new Spirit Halloween in Fairmont is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.