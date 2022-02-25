FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County middle school students are being given access to brand new, state-of-the-art equipment for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

On Friday, administrators cut the ribbon to the new STEAM center next to East Fairmont Middle School.

“A lot of this technology is very expensive and so for us to provide that in every single school would be an astronomical price, so if we can put that equipment in here, then every kid has the opportunity to come here and have that equipment, have that experience then all of our kids are equal,” said Margie Suder, STEAM Instructor.

Ribbon cutting for the STEAM Center (WBOY Image)

The center took nearly five months to be completed by the school’s maintenance workers and cost the board of education nearly $300,000.

“Everything that you see in this building is their hard work,” Superintendent Donna Hage said about the county’s maintenance workers who built the center. “From the demolition to the masonry work, to the electrical work, to situating the windows so that we could get this beautiful light … it has been a work of labor and love and dedication for our students in Marion County Schools.”

“Thank you seems so inadequate, but those two words mean so much,” said Mary Jo Thomas, Marion County Board of Education President. “Thank you to Marion County for having the confidence in us to vote for levies, to vote for bonds to allow us to have all of this come about.”

Several community members donated goods and time to get the center up a running.

“To see the community come together and put together a room for kids it’s exactly what the school systems should be … it takes a village to raise a child and that exactly what this shows,” Suder said.

Kids in grades five through eight from the entire county will be able to use the facility after school for hands-on lessons with teachers.

Each grade will have a different subject matter:

Fifth-grade students will learn about animals and trapping. Their hands-on experience will include trapping a robotic hamster.

Sixth-grade students will learn about brain injuries and functions. Their hands-on experience will be designing a helmet and showing how it protects their brain.

Seventh-grade students will learn about earthquakes and high winds. Their hands-on experience will be building a seismograph and building a skyscraper.

Eighth-grade students will learn about architecture. Their hands-on experience will be constructing a house.

With every lesson, the students will work with experts in each field.

“When you see those children that are in the outlying communities to be able to come in here and have an opportunity what door does that open? It’s hard to tell what future doctor or engineer or somebody that may come from those rural areas be affected by a place like this and the future endless for them,” Andy Neptune, Marion County Public Schools Administrative Assistance for maintenance said.

Students will start using the new facility on Monday, Feb. 28.