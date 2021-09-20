Next Level Fitness opens new location in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Next Level Fitness celebrated the opening of their new location.  

The fitness center moved into a new suite in the Middletown Commons in White Hall after being in its old location for 6 years. It has cardio and weight lifting equipment and a half-court basketball court.  

The new center took 16 months to build and is almost double the size in square footage as the old one. It features all touch-free workout machines that are sanitized once a week.  

In honor of the new location, the fitness center offered four free months for new members. Owner Drew Hale said there’s something for everybody with a membership.  

“The difference between our gym, we feel like, and every other gym is we try to have a family atmosphere,” Hale said. “The hardest part is coming through the front door. After that, we want you to feel like you’ve joined a community not just coming here for your $27, $30 dollars a month. But everybody here, between our employees, our gym members, our trainers, everybody’s friendly. If you ask them a question, they’re willing to answer anything you have.” 

Next Level Fitness has 24/7 access for members and is located at the back of the Middletown Commons in White Hall in Suite 253. 

