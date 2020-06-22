No criminal conduct found in fatal July 2019 accident involving police officer in Fairmont, prosecutor says

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The officer involved in a fatal accident from July 2019 will not receive criminal charges as a result of an investigation into the incident and the information received by Marion County Prosecutor Jeffrey Freeman’s office.

According to Freeman, he had sent his letter to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department — the investigating agency involved in the accident — stating that there was no evidence of criminal conduct by Fairmont Police Officer J. Stretlye.

Furthermore, Freeman also stated that according to state code, police vehicles while on duty do not have to have their lights and siren activated in order to be considered an emergency vehicle.

Freeman said that there is also a civil suit that has been filed against the Fairmont Police Department in relation to the incident, but his office had no information or involvement in regard to that suit.