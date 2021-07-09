North Central West Virginia Community Action awarded $7.7 million for head start programs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced $12.2 million to head start and early head start programs in West Virginia, including in north central West Virginia.

The North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency was awarded $7,724,563.

The organization plans to use the money to continue providing services to its head start and early head start programs, as well as extend some of its programs.

“The money is to extend services through the school year. So, we’ll have an extended school year. We’ll start up early in the fall and run a program a couple of weeks extra at the end of the year as well,” said Kim Martin, Director of Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

The North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency is located in Fairmont and services 9 counties: Barbour, Greenbrier, Marion, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.

Other organizations who were awarded money include: