North Central West Virginia Community Action awarded $7.7 million for head start programs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced $12.2 million to head start and early head start programs in West Virginia, including in north central West Virginia.
The North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency was awarded $7,724,563.
The organization plans to use the money to continue providing services to its head start and early head start programs, as well as extend some of its programs.
“The money is to extend services through the school year. So, we’ll have an extended school year. We’ll start up early in the fall and run a program a couple of weeks extra at the end of the year as well,” said Kim Martin, Director of Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
The North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency is located in Fairmont and services 9 counties: Barbour, Greenbrier, Marion, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.
Other organizations who were awarded money include:
- $1,012,239 – AFL-CIO Appalachian Council
- $993,095 – Southwestern Community Action Council
- $971,558 – North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency
- $705,935 – Coalfield Community Action Partnership
- $701,149 – Northern Panhandle Head Start
- $634,145 – Kanawha County Board of Education
- $622,180 – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative
- $496,548 – Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia
- $440,312 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
- $422,365 – Central West Virginia Community Action Association
- $339,806 – Mountainheart Community Services
- $332,627 – Fayette County Child Development Center
- $314,680 – Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start
- $300,322 – Pride In Logan County
- $230,925 – Upshur Human Resources
- $172,296 – Greenbrier County Board of Education
- $160,331 – Mineral County Board of Education
- $145,973 –Nicholas Community Action Partnership
- $143,580 – Monongalia County Board of Education
- $132,812 – Braxton County School District
- $118,454 – Monroe County Board of Education